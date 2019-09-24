Two-year-old boy killed in dog attack in northern Manitoba: RCMP

Police believe the boy had wandered away from his home

RCMP in northern Manitoba say a two-year-old boy has been killed by dogs.

Police say they received a report of a dog attack in Gods Lake Narrows early Monday afternoon from a band councillor.

Officers found the child with life-threatening injuries in a wooded area not far from where he lived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the boy had wandered away from his home and was attacked by several dogs.

Spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre says officers don’t know how many dogs were involved as there were no witnesses to the attack. Community members did shoot one or two dogs that had returned to the area.

Gods Lake Narrows Chief Gilbert Andrews says people in the small community are devastated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter