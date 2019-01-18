U.S. university investigates blackface, slur in video

The University of Oklahoma is looking into a video posted to social media

The University of Oklahoma says it’s investigating after a video began circulating on social media showing one of its students wearing black paint on her face and using a racial epithet.

The video posted Friday to Twitter shows two women, one of whom is wearing black paint on her face and hands and uses a racial slur.

READ MORE: Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

OU’s Office of University Community confirmed in a statement Friday that an OU student was in the video, which it described as “inappropriate and derogatory.” The statement says university officials are following up with the students.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment further.

READ MORE: Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

The university in 2015 severed ties with a fraternity and expelled two students after several members took part in a racist chant caught on video that referenced lynching.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 100,000 toxic toys named in Canada-wide recall
Next story
Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby says volunteer wrote controversial post

Just Posted

Port Alberni realtor trekking the Sahara Desert in support of ACAWS

Chris Fenton of The Fenton Team will spend five days hiking in the Sahara Desert

Strong winds up to 100 km/h for parts of Vancouver Island

Wind warning in effect for north, east and west Vancouver Island into Saturday morning

Port Alberni bear spraying suspect arrested in Coombs

Nanaimo resident facing 16 criminal charges after “well coordinated” RCMP effort

Port Alberni considers implementing ‘hotel tax’ for travellers

Municipal and Regional District Tax could lead to revenue of $325,000, says Collette

Car theft suspect arrested in Coombs

Vehicle and two motorcyles recovered on Jan. 16

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Judge denies requests from Calgary couple charged in son’s death

David and Collet Stephan wanted $4 million to pay for past and future legal bills

Explosion sends B.C. firefighter to hospital

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

RECALL: Salmon Village maple salmon nuggets

Customers warned not to eat product due to possible Listeria contamination

More than 100,000 toxic toys named in Canada-wide recall

Plastic doll contains levels of phthalates over allowable limit and may pose chemical hazard

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read