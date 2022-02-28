(File photo)

Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide

No students were said to be involved

What was being treated as an assault on a UBCO security guard is now being treated as a homicide.

On Feb. 26, just before 6 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault call in the University Centre Building (UNC) on the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus. The victim, a 24-year old woman working as a security guard, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The woman has since succumbed to her injuries, with the case now being treated as a homicide.

The attacker was identified shortly after the incident, and was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He remains in hospital and faces possible murder charges.

A press release from Kelowna RCMP indicated that the suspect was an employee of the university at the time of the attack. A statement from UBCO spokespeople said that the incident appeared to be an isolated attack, and that no students were involved.

The UNC building reopened the following day around 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

READ MORE: Parents look to fundraise for new playground at Lakeside School

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMPUBC

Previous story
Job action looms for Vancouver Island Regional Library employees
Next story
One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

Just Posted

A house on Ian Avenue in Port Alberni caught fire on Feb. 28, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Waste collection service not coming to Alberni Valley’s rural areas

Maria Marciano and Steve Deschamps running along Highway 14, on one of the legs of the Wounded Warrior one-day event, from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pair of Port Alberni first responders run with Wounded Warriors Feb. 27-March 6

In this photo, circa 1984, people stand on various levels of the clock tower at Harbour Quay. The man at the right front is Rob Duncan, whose father—Fred Duncan—made a contribution through his estate for construction of the tower. As of February 2022, the tower is being renovated and transformed into a “story tower” with Tseshaht First Nation artwork. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN17802 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s clock tower at Harbour Quay