The former Salvation Army / Redford School site at Redford and Fifth Avenue was for sale by The Coulson Group for a reported $1.2 million. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Uchucklesaht Tribe purchases former Redford School

Property will be a “multi-use building” similar to The Thunderbird

The Uchucklesaht Tribe Government announced this week that it has purchased the Redford Property in Port Alberni, formerly known as the Redford School.

The sale has been finalized, and Uchucklesaht plans to transform the property into “a unique set of building dedicated to their Human Services, which covers a variety of programs and services important to the Nation,” according to a press release.

Uchucklesaht purchased the former Somass Hotel on Argyle Street in 2014, transforming it into a cultural and administration building known as The Thunderbird.

READ: Thunderbird nears completion

Similar to the purchase and development of The Thunderbird, the Redford Property will be “a multi-use building,” according to Wednesday’s release.

“The Uchucklesaht Tribe Government’s programs and services have grown and so must the space to provide all of those programs and services,” said Chief Councillor Charlie Cootes. “This area is a perfect fit for the nation’s growing needs and will bring back some welcome and healthy activities to this area of town.”

The Redford School currently consists of offices, a daycare center area, a playground area, multipurpose rooms, a gymnasium, an industrial kitchen area and more than two acres of land with potential for future development.

The area will be developed and expanded in a way that will meet the needs of the people of the Uchucklesaht Tribe and also provide opportunity for others to partner in future programs, services, cultural activities, sports activities and administrative services.

