A Pro-European demonstrator raises flags to protest outside parliament in London, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

UK PM May: Rejecting Brexit would be catastrophic

Theresa May has urged Parliament to support her little-loved EU divorce deal

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May has pleaded with lawmakers to accept her deal for leaving the European Union, warning that faith in democracy was at stake.

Writing in the Sunday Express ahead of a critical vote this week, May urged lawmakers to “do what is right for the country,” because she said rejecting the will of the people would be “a catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy.”

May has urged Parliament to support her little-loved EU divorce deal so that Britain doesn’t leave the EU on March 29 without an agreement on exit terms.

She postponed a vote in mid-December when it became clear lawmakers would resoundingly reject the Brexit deal, but a compromise measure has left both pro-European and pro-Brexit politicians unhappy.

READ MORE: UK rules out Brexit extension as May seeks EU help on deal

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot producers face pushback over odour, smell in Canadian farming town
Next story
Canada, First Nations express concern over U.S. Arctic drilling plans

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and Port Alberni RCMP sign historic agreement

Agreement aims to decrease number of Indigenous people incarcerated

Port Alberni’s Graham Villette performs for home town crowd

Jazz trio will be at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 19

TOTEM 64: Basketball tournament’s founder added to Alberni Athletic Wall of Fame

The late Elmer Matthews started Totem tournament with four teams in 1956

TOTEM 64: ADSS Armada drop barnburner to Windsor in double overtime

Girls’ game deemed one of the most exciting in Totem history

Port Alberni parents get conditional discharge in assault of child-luring suspect

Couple and family friend were alleged to have captured a man who planned to have sex with daughter

TOTEM 64: Alberni’s basketball tournament celebrates history

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament

Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

A Wisconsin man is accused of abducting the 13-year-old girl and holding her captive for 3 months

For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Leader’s performance in TV interview spawned social-media backlash from NDP supporters and foes alike

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

‘67 Corvette on must-have list for Vancouver Island lottery winner

Dale Euerby of Nanaimo matches 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million

Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein appears Tuesday before BC Review Board to see if he’s still unfit to stand trial

B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

Most Read