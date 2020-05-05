The BC Fruit Growers’ Association said the federal aid package announced on May 5 is ‘underwhelming’. (Black Press file photo)

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

The BC Fruit Growers’ Association (BCFGA) is disappointed with the lack of support from the federal government.

The association released a statement claiming the financial support package for the Canadian agriculture industry announced on May 5 is underwhelming.

“The announcement today addresses the immediate needs for the beef and livestock producers and processors, but has not addressed the immediate needs of the fruit, vegetable and grain sectors,” BCFGA president Pinder Dhaliwal said.

“We can’t underestimate the urgency of the need for immediate financial assistance to prevent the devastation of our industry sector. Our members are at a point where decisions are being made about whether they can afford to produce their crops this year.”

According to the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, the industry needs $2.6 billion in support, but the federal government announced a $256 million agricultural aid package. The BCFGA explained this is less than 10 per cent of what the sector needs to survive.

While the association appreciates previous actions and financial supports from the federal and provincial governments, there are still challenges in terms of increased costs and securing enough labour.

“The Canadian government needs to recognize that the reliable supply of food from other countries is at risk, and now more than ever there is a need to support a secure, safe food supply produced in Canada,” BCFGA general manager Glen Lucas said.

“We will continue to work with Agriculture Minister Bibeau, but our expectation is that she and her government will take a stronger stand to protect our agriculture production capacity in this country.”

READ MORE : Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

READ MORE: Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

AgricultureFederal Politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Realistic figure to get Vancouver Island rail up and running $254 million: CEO

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni sets tax rate at 1.1 percent for 2020

Residents warned next year’s increase will likely be double digits

Welding mishap causes San Group mill fire, says Port Alberni fire chief

A passerby saw flames shooting out the roof of a building at 2 a.m.

Truck fire at entrance to Port Alberni marina causes excitement

The Port Alberni Fire Department doused a pickup truck fire on River… Continue reading

Second seafood freezer trawler will soon call Port Alberni home

Independent Seafoods Canada adds second vessel to base in Alberni Inlet

Vancouver Island teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Lauren Spencer-Smith, originally from Port Alberni, misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

Realistic figure to get Vancouver Island rail up and running $254 million: CEO

“The question should be why have we not already begun?”

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Most Read