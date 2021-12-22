A Nanaimo woman who dropped off some Christmas baking for her neighbour and noticed that it was still on his front porch days later may have helped save the man's life, as he was in medical distress. (Stock photo)

Uneaten Christmas baking on doorstep alerts neighbour to fallen senior in Nanaimo

83-year-old man was in medical distress inside his home

A Nanaimo woman might have helped save her neighbour’s life when she dropped off some Christmas baking for him and noticed that it was still on his front porch days later.

An 83-year-old man was found injured on the floor of his home on Monday, Dec. 20 and may have been in medical distress for five days or more, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

The man’s neighbour, Nicki Wilson, had dropped off baking five days earlier, leaving it on his doorstep.

“The parcel sat there for five days. This was troubling to Nicki, so she decided to call the local detachment for help,” noted the release.

The RCMP officer who arrived looked through the windows and saw the elderly man lying motionless. The officer forced the door open and called B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics, who transported the patient to hospital with unknown injuries.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said wellness checks are priority calls for officers.

“If it had not been for Nicki’s parcel and her concern for her neighbour, this may have been an entirely different outcome,” O’Brien said. “As a footnote, Nicki hopes to be able to give [her neighbour] his parcel when he leaves the hospital.”

