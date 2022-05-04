Unlicensed, high-risk missing Victoria man may be driving to Lower Mainland

Russell Carmichael is 5’10” with white hair, requires mobility aid

VicPD is asking for the public’s help finding missing 87-year-old Russell Carmichael. He is believed to be driving a mid-2000s Chrysler Sebring. (Courtesy VicPD)

VicPD is asking for the public’s help finding missing 87-year-old Russell Carmichael. He is believed to be driving a mid-2000s Chrysler Sebring. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police hope the public can help locate a high-risk missing man believed to be driving a mid-2000s model Chrysler Sebring Touring sedan.

Russell Carmichael, 87, is 5’10” and about 185 pounds, with a slim build. He has shoulder-length white hair and what police call unkempt facial hair. Russell wears glasses and has mobility issues that require the use of a scooter. He was last seen May 2 and is believed to be driving a Sebring sedan with B.C. licence plate PY 7128.

Police say Russell does not have a valid driver’s license and is not medically fit to drive.

Carmichael may be travelling to the mainland, BC RCMP said in a follow up release.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: New podcast investigates disappearance of Michael Dunahee from Victoria playground

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Cyclists and pedestrians injured in crashes no longer need to pay costs: ICBC
Next story
BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club waltzes

Hesquiaht artist Naas being interviewed for Creative Coast’s new podcast. (PHOTO COURTESY CREATIVECOAST.CA)
Workshop gives central Vancouver Island artists a hand up with digital technology

The Alberni Valley U16 Tyees celebrate their bronze medal win. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s U16 lacrosse team picks up bronze medal at Warriors tournament

Asger Bentzen and his friend Liz Huff were walking on the grounds at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens on April 26, 2022 when Asger spotted this special ‘adventure’ rock along the path. The rock originated in Port Angeles, Wash. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Retired geologist discovers ‘adventure rock’ in Port Alberni