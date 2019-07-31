The Victoria Police Department assisted the Solicitor General’s Community Safety Unit in shutting down Trees Island Grown’s Alpha Street location Wednesday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Unlicensed Vancouver Island cannabis dispensary to suspend operations

Trees Island Grown closes as province ramps up ‘education and enforcement’

A popular unlicensed cannabis retailer on Vancouver Island was shut down by the province Wednesday morning.

Trees Island Grown on Alpha Street has closed, and according to CEO Alex Robb, the rest of the stores will soon follow.

The Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Community Safety Unit (CSU)– in charge of reinforcing the province’s cannabis laws – recently ramped up “education and enforcement.”

The CSU wouldn’t comment on its role in shutting down the local retailer, but Robb said the province has clearly arrived at the enforcement stage.

“They’ve previously been in the education phase of their enforcement strategy, which was to notify stores about how to get licensed…they are now moving toward active enforcement,” Robb said. “I believe they targeted the Alpha Street store because I think that it’s probably the busiest unlicensed store in the province. This was them indicating to the wider province that if you’re operating unlicensed, you are now subject to enforcement.”

The Victoria Police Department was on scene to assist the CSU, but there were no arrests or charges laid. All cannabis products were confiscated.

READ ALSO: Victoria approves first legally operating cannabis dispensary

READ ALSO: City of Victoria denies cannabis lounge business licence

Robb said the other Trees locations – both in Victoria and Nanaimo – will remain open until Aug. 16.

“Because we don’t want to, in any way, jeopardize our ongoing license applications, we have made the decision today to suspend operations…” he said, adding that the two-week period is intended to give staff proper notice and allow customers the time they need to stock up, particularly on products not yet available in the licensed market.

“A number of our customers are medical customers that require access to cannabis for medical purposes and [use] products that are not currently available in the licensed stores,” Robb said. “And we do want to make sure that people are going to have access to and be able to stock up on these items, which may not be available for another year or two years.”

Robb said 92 employees will be impacted by the closures.

The company has been working to obtain a license for some time – Robb said they have been moving through the process of security screening and financial integrity screening with the province, and if approved, the application will be forwarded to the city for approval. He doesn’t anticipate licensing until October or November.

“We were planning to suspend operations, it was a surprise that this enforcement action happened today and now we’re changing our plans to suspend operations sooner,” he said. “We now have to be making sure we have a business to return to once we are licensed, and that means that unfortunately we’re no longer able to serve the communities that we have been.”

Trees Island Grown on Alpha Street was closed Wednesday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails
Next story
UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP say missing teenage girl found safe

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Jazz duo takes on Teas on the Terrace in Port Alberni

Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois will perform on Aug. 8

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Heavy rainfall to drench B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of unseasonably strong front

Alberni Golf Club to host club championship

2019 Club Championship will take place Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4

Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island closed in both directions

Drivers are once again stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area Wednesday morning.

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Unlicensed Vancouver Island cannabis dispensary to suspend operations

Trees Island Grown closes as province ramps up ‘education and enforcement’

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

Most Read