Unmarked police SUV with lights and siren on crashes in Nanaimo

Three RCMP unmarked cars involved in accidents in the same day in Nanaimo

An unmarked RCMP sport-utility vehicle and a crossover vehicle collided in the intersection of Aulds Road and the parkway at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

An RCMP vehicle en route to a call was involved in a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway on Wednesday night.

An unmarked RCMP sport-utility vehicle and a crossover vehicle collided in the intersection of Aulds Road and the parkway at 6:40 p.m.

According to Nanaimo RCMP on scene, the police SUV, driven by an Emergency Response Team member, was travelling northbound with lights and siren en route to a call out of town. The crossover was travelling eastbound. Police said because of a semi trailer that happened to be stopped at the intersection, neither driver saw the other coming.

No one was hurt in the accident. The crossover was wrecked and the SUV also suffered significant front-end damage.

One lane northbound and one lane southbound remained open as emergency crews attended the scene.

The RCMP SUV was the third unmarked police vehicle to be involved in an accident in the same day as two others sustained damage in an incident in Yellow Point on Wednesday morning.



