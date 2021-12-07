A child walks back up a hill past a snowman while sledding at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A child walks back up a hill past a snowman while sledding at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Up to 25 cm of snow predicted for central and northern B.C. through to Wednesday

Prince George, Peace River, Stewart, Terrace and Kitimat among areas affected

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C.

Environment Canada predicts 15 to 20 centimetres of snow will fall in the northeast, including the Prince George, Williston, McGregor and Peace River areas, intensifying throughout the day and continuing Tuesday night.

The weather office warns that inland sections of the North Coast, including Stewart and Terrace, could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Wednesday.

An additional winter storm watch is posted for the Kitimat region with the added risk of freezing rain as southerly winds pick up and increase temperatures that could deliver a mix of snow and rain.

Residents in the North Columbia region on the B.C.-Alberta boundary should also expect up to 15 centimetres of snow through Wednesday.

Environment Canada says travellers need to prepare for deteriorating conditions with visibility reduced in heavy snow.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

SnowWeather

Previous story
B.C. announces 47 new addiction recovery beds, converts 58 private spots to public
Next story
Fire claims everything Cowichan family owned

Just Posted

The tree outside Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society office on Third Avenue is adorned with hundreds of purple ribbons to mark the number of calls about domestic violence in Port Alberni in the past year. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni marks 16 Days of Activism

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, left, elected chief councillor for Tseshaht First Nation, signs an agreement with Catalyst Paper (Paper Excellence Canada) general manager Walter Tarnowsky on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Tseshaht First Nation, Catalyst Paper sign MOU

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brady McIsaac, centre, dances in the goalie crease with Oceanside Generals’ Ashton Sadauskas and Aidan Mailhot in the second period of their Dec. 1, 2021 Junior B game at Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni. (KAICEE TROTT/ Special to the AV News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop two games to Generals, Storm

This polaroid, circa 1960, shows a Woodward’s delivery van in Port Alberni. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN15522 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Woodward’s Store offered deliveries in Port Alberni