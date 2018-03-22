A vehicle burst into flames after being in a multi-vehicle accident near Hillview Rd. in Nanoose Bay the morning of March 22. — Alana Bailey on Facebook

UPDATE: both lanes open Hwy. 19 south after multi-vehicle accident

A car fire has since been extinguished at the Hillview Rd. crash site Thursday morning

One vehicle caught fire in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday morning on Highway 19 southbound in Nanoose Bay.

The NEWS witnessed a vehicle with heavy damage smoking off to the side of Hwy. 19 southbound by Hillview Rd. at about 8:30 a.m.

The Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department said in a Tweet a short time later that there had been a multi-vehicle accident, and that one vehicle was on fire. At 9:05 a.m. the department announced the fire had been extinguished. In a Tweet at 9:15 a.m., the fire department said both southbound lanes are open, and the accident has been cleared to the side.

“Use caution, emergency crews are still on scene,” the Nanoose Bay VFD said in the Tweet.

Facebook user Alana Bailey claimed to be the first on the scene, and told The NEWS that “both occupants of the vehicles were OK,” with no major injuries, and that a fire extinguisher had been unsuccessfully used to try and put out what had been minor smoke near the engine.

More to come.

