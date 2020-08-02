A B.C. Wildfire Service map showing the approximate location of fires in the Green Mountain area southwest of Nanaimo. (B.C. Wildfire Service image)

UPDATE: Crews report ‘good progress’ fighting wildfire southwest of Nanaimo

Green Mountain fire held at 15 hectares overnight

The wildfire in the Green Mountain area southwest of Nanaimo held in size overnight.

B.C. Wildfire Service reports the fire was at 15 hectares on Sunday morning, the same size as it was Saturday evening.

Dorthe Jakobson, fire information officer with Coastal Fire Centre, said there are 45 firefighters and four helicopters at the location today.

“We are very well resourced, we are ready and prepared for anything that may come our way in the wildfire season,” she said. “And we were aware that there was this potential lightning storm, so everybody was on alert and on standby and the crews were ready.”

The fire was first reported Friday afternoon and is thought to have been started during that morning’s thunderstorm.

A second fire in the Green Mountain area was reported Saturday afternoon and is under control.

“It was nearby, it was small, it was caught quickly,” Jakobson said.

RELATED: Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

READ ALSO: B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond


