Excavation work on the Island Highway at Superior Road in Lantzville on Friday, Nov. 19, where a sinkhole opened up the day before. (B.C. Government photo)

UPDATE: Excavation work happening at sinkhole location on Island Highway near Nanaimo

Sinkhole opened up Thursday, Nov. 18, on Highway 19 at Superior Road in Lantzville

Excavation work has been required to repair a stretch of the Island Highway where a sinkhole opened up yesterday.

Highway 19 at Superior Road in Lantzville was closed in the afternoon Thursday, Nov. 18, and was later opened up for one lane southbound, but has been closed in both directions since this morning, with traffic detoured through Lantzville.

A social media post from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, noted that “excavation work continues” on the highway about four kilometres north of Nanaimo.

Drive B.C. says its next update will be Friday at 8 p.m.; for more information, visit http://drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/events/id/DBC-35287.html

“Please slow down, obey signs and traffic control and watch for roadside workers,” noted a Mainroad Mid Island Contracting press release on Friday afternoon.

B.C. Ferries issued a service notice Friday afternoon advising that the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route was operating more than 45 minutes behind schedule because a crew member was unable to reach the terminal because of a sinkhole on the highway.

