The semi-truck laying on its side after the crash. (Port McNeill RCMP photo)

The semi-truck laying on its side after the crash. (Port McNeill RCMP photo)

Update: Semi-truck crash near Woss remains under investigation by the Port McNeill RCMP

The vehicle was travelling northbound when it entered the southbound ditch.

More details about the semi-truck crash on Highway 19 near Woss have been released.

Back on Nov. 3 just after 6:00 a.m., the Port McNeill RCMP received a complaint of a single vehicle collision on Highway 19 near Woss.

RELATED: Highway 19 was single lane traffic only until 7:00 p.m. after crash

“Through investigation it was determined that the semi-truck had been travelling northbound when it entered the southbound ditch,” stated Cpl. Chris Manseau, Division Media Relations Officer for the North Island. “During the collision some of the contents of the trailer ended up in the river, including a large forklift type piece of equipment.”

The driver was the sole occupant in the truck at the time of the collision and received non-life threatening injuries requiring transportation to the Campbell River hospital.

“Woss and Port McNeill Volunteer fire department, along with BCAS responded and did a fantastic job securing the scene and assisting the injured driver,” said Port McNeill RCMP Corporal Nathan Lingley. “Main Road were quick to arrive on scene and take over traffic control. The seamless partnership from all agencies involved show the great teamwork we have in this area of the Island.”

Manseau added the incident remains under investigation by the Port McNeill RCMP to determine the actions of the truck and driver prior to the collision, and what caused the collision.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One man fined, another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors
Next story
Nanaimo man wins $2 million playing the lotto

Just Posted

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions assists Tim Murphy from Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 in raising the Legion’s flag at Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in time for Remembrance Day. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni prepares to honour veterans in smaller ceremony

Indoor ceremony cancelled due to COVID-19

Orange and green seem to be the colours of the season in autumn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ACTIVE LIVING: Harvest the colours of autumn for your plate

Orange and dark green vegetables are important to include all year round in your diet

Police were spotted outside of a residence on 10th Avenue on Wednesday morning. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Three arrested after RCMP search house in Port Alberni

Charges are still pending following search of home on 10th Avenue

Bryce Casavant of Port Alberni is a former BC NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election<ins> and graduated with a doctorate in social sciences from Royal Roads University in 2020</ins>. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
QUINN’S QUIPS: If the NDP wins B.C.’s election, was it legal to begin with?

A policy analyst from Port Alberni says no

Alberni District Secondary School vice-principal Carl Poole, left and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $2,000 donation from Port Alberni Toy Run members Susan and Tom Wall, David Wiwchar and Robin Klatt on Oct. 28, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run helps fund high school breakfast club

Feeding youth in the Alberni Valley remains key to annual Toy Run

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

City of Terrace road crews had to replace this stop sign at the corner of Davis St. and Munroe Ave. in Terrace two times after someone spray-painted a swastika on it on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 4. (Callan Williamson/Facebook)
Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

Such behaviour won’t be tolerated, mayor says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo’s Brad Rowan won $2 million playing B.C./49. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wins $2 million playing the lotto

Brad Rowan matched all six numbers on his B.C./49 ticket

Ultramarathoner Jerry Hughes is taking aim at the Canadian six-day running record later this month. (Submitted)
Vancouver Island ultramarathoner takes aim at 130-year-old record for charity

Jerry Hughes will run for six days at the Cowichan Sportsplex this month

The City of Duncan is hoping for a grant to help pay for a solar-energy project, similar to the one pictured that GreenCoast installed on the roof of the Hilltop Building in Duncan last year, that is planned for the roof of the Duncan fire hall. (File photo)
City of Duncan wants to put solar panels on fire hall

Application made for grant to help fund project

Most Read