A Nanaimo man has been arrested and charged with arson after a Tim Hortons location was damaged in a fire last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Nanaimo man has been arrested and charged with arson after a Tim Hortons location was damaged in a fire last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged after arson at Tim Hortons in Nanaimo

Kym Arkell remains in police custody

Nanaimo RCMP were able to make an arrest after a Tim Hortons location was set on fire last week.

A 37-year-old Nanaimo man was arrested Aug.3 and charged with arson in relation to the Aug. 2 fire at the Northfield Road restaurant, according to a press release.

The fire “caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damages to the relatively new building and resultantly put several dozen employees out of work for upwards of six months,” noted the release.

Kym Arkell remains in police custody until his next court appearance Aug. 16.

Police say he is also a suspect in several other small fires that were set at nearby businesses; however, those incidents are still under investigation and no charges have been laid.

RELATED: Tim Hortons in Nanaimo expected to be closed for months after arson

READ ALSO: Man who threatened police with knife at Beban Park receives more jail time


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonBreaking NewsCrimefireRCMP

Previous story
B.C. wildfires: 8 fires of note burning in province’s south
Next story
Over 7,300 without power in North Island

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Grant Coulthart had a gold medal performance at the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni athletes return from BC Summer Games with medals

The “Mop Squad” is busy cleaning up The Attic in Port Alberni for its re-opening on Aug. 9. From left to right are Alison Daniels, Ursula Holmes, Patti Butler, Shaoron Murray, Judy Preston and Lynette Kramer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Popular thrift store The Attic re-opens in Port Alberni after roof leak

McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one during the 2021 AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back bullhead derby for kids

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945.  Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer