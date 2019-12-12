A fatal crash on Nanaimo Lakes Road Wednesday claimed the life of a Vancouver Island University student and seriously injured another. (File photo)

UPDATE: University student dies, another injured in car crash in Nanaimo

Students part of Vancouver Island University’s automotive program

The driver and passenger involved in a fatal motor vehicle incident on Nanaimo Lakes Road on Wednesday were Vancouver Island University students.

The information was released in a statement issued by Deb Saucier, VIU president and vice-chancellor, on Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we must inform our VIU community of a tragic car accident that occurred yesterday and has resulted in the death of one student and serious injury of another, both from our automotive program,” Saucier said in the statement posted on the university’s website.

“I encourage everyone to check in with one another and keep an eye out for those who may be in distress. We are a close-knit community and when these types of tragedies occur it impacts each of us a little differently. I encourage you to do what you need to do to take care of yourselves.”

The statement offered instructions where students could find grief counselling services. For information, click here.

“Keep the family and friends impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and, if it’s part of your tradition, prayers. Let’s continue to move forward with compassion and support for each other,” Saucier said.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the passenger was killed when the older-model BMW went off the road shortly after noon Wednesday. The driver sustained serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours Wednesday and the police investigation into the crash is continuing.

