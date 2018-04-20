UPDATED: 1 person dead after highway crash in Nanoose Bay

Hundreds of cars were lined up to at least Arbutus Meadows on the southbound lane of Highway 19 on Friday, April 20 due to a crash in the Nanoose Bay area near Hillview Road that caused a huge traffic line-up in both directions for hours from about 4 p.m. into the evening. (ADAM KVETON/Black Press)

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 19 Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were on scene at a highway crash in Nanoose Bay, about three kilometres south of the intersection with Northwest Bay Road, according to Drive BC.

Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department Chief Doug Penny confirmed the crash was fatal, involving a car and a truck.

Penny estimates traffic stretched as far as the exit by Buckerfield’s in Parksville to Aulds Road in Nanaimo.

Roads re-opened at about 7 p.m.

“I thank the public, those who were patient and understanding,” said Penny.

“The RCMP and everyone has to do their investigation to make sure they get it right. They only get one chance to get it right. Some people get rather irate and they take it out on the RCMP and our first responders and all the people that are out there. We don’t want to be out there.”

RCMP Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services was contacted for comment, but has not responded yet.

***Update 19:00**

Both lanes northbound opening soon, Southbound will remain single lane at this time. https://t.co/uTc1YpUR02 — Nanoose Fire Dept (@NanooseVFD) April 21, 2018

Yeah you might want to avoid Island Highway/Nanaimo Parkway Northbound to Parksville. It’s bad. pic.twitter.com/qdwY0qjnjU — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) April 21, 2018



