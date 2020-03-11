UPDATED: Patient airlifted after being crushed by car

An individual was airlifted to hospital late Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle between the Trans-Canada Highway and Island GM, north of Duncan.

A car rolled onto the person on the hill between the highway and the dealership, causing what North Cowichan manager of fire and bylaw services Martin Drakeley called “significant critical injuries.”

Drakeley was uncertain if the individual was a worker at Island GM or not, but he could confirm that the vehicle came from the Island GM lot and not from the highway.

The highway was closed between Beverly Street and Drinkwater Road shortly after 11 a.m. while a medevac helicopter landed to pick up the patient. The helicopter left around noon and the highway was reopened.

In addition to the helicopter, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, South End volunteer firefighters and BC Ambulance also responded to the incident.

cowichan