Upgrade approved for Port Alberni council chambers

City using COVID-19 Safe Restart funding for the upgrade

MIKE YOUDS

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Port Alberni’s city council chambers will be getting a $71,000 audio-visual upgrade.

Council approved the capital expenditure Monday, drawing from the $75,000 provided to the city in COVID-19 Safe Restart funding.

Andrew McGifford, the city’s finance director, said the pandemic has made it apparent the city would be better served with a “hybrid” audio-visual system that allows remote participation during meetings.

Provincial Safe Restart grants are intended to support local governments as they recover from the prolonged pandemic. That includes measures designed to improve public engagement, McGifford said.

“With the current system we have there are some challenges and it’s really not up to the standard of having hybrid meetings,” McGifford said.

The new system will allow councillors, consultants or delegations to participate electronically while appearing on a monitor. Currently, they can only participate remotely by telephone.

Quotes for the upgrade ranged as high as $95,000, but staff recommended a lower quote from Pacific Audio Works.

Mayor Sharie Minions cautioned the upgrade should be accompanied by a bylaw revision stressing preference for participation in person whenever possible.

“What we don’t want is for people to choose to be electronic when they can attend in person,” Minions said.

