Transport Minister Omar Alghabra makes an announcement in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The National Supply Chain Task Force made 21 recommendations in its final report to Alghabra intended to address the delays and economic pressure that have plagued the supply chain over the last two and a half years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Urgent action needed as Canada’s supply chain nears breaking point: report

National Supply Chain Task Force says clearing ports, adding skilled labour key to clearing blocks

A federal task force says Canada’s transportation supply chain is approaching its “breaking point” and urgent action from both government and industry is needed to keep goods flowing.

The National Supply Chain Task Force makes 21 recommendations in its final report released today that are intended to address the delays and economic pressure that have plagued the supply chain over the last two and a half years.

Priority items include easing congestion at ports and addressing labour shortages as well as working to protect border crossings and other key points from disruption.

The report also recommends Ottawa create a central supply chain office to oversee any changes and prevent bureaucratic delays.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced plans for the task force in January during the National Supply Chain Summit after both the pandemic and weather disasters led to widespread shipping disruptions.

The eight task force members, who consulted with industry associations and others affected by transportation issues, have a range of backgrounds including in trucking, rail, airports, manufacturing, government and supply chain consulting.

