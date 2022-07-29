Hours have been reduced at the Urgent Care Centre in Chemainus. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Urgent Care hours reduced at another Island Health facility in August

Six days targeted for temporary closures

Limited physician availability means Island Health has made temporary changes to operating hours at the Chemainus Health Care Centre’s Urgent Care Centre.

Island Health advises community residents and visitors to the area there will be changes to the operating hours throughout the month of August.

The Urgent Care Centre will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 10, Monday, Aug. 15, Saturday, Aug. 20 and 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28.

The centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2, 6, 9, 12, 16, 18, 22, 24, 26 and 30.

A rare switch to afternoon and evening hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. will occur on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. will be in effect the remainder of the month on Aug. 4, 5, 8, 11, 13, 14, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31.

During the hours when urgent care is not open, people are advised to go to the Ladysmith Community Health Centre that’s 15 kilometres away or Cowichan District Hospital that’s 20 km away. Island Health will allocate additional resources to Ladysmith and Cowichan to support staff and patients during those times.

Island Health says it is continuing work to secure additional physician coverage for August, which may result in adjustments to CHCC urgent care hours of operation. Residents and visitors can call ahead to the CHCC for up-to-date information at 250-737-2040 Ext. 42227 or check for updates on the Island Health website.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to the nearest emergency department.

Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and apologizes for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service interruption.

Laboratory and medical imaging services at the CHCC will continue as usual.

