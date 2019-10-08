A vacant building on Denman caught fire midday Tuesday. Photo by Olaf Larsen

Vacant building engulfed by flames on Denman Island

Neighbouring departments sent trucks, firefighters to help

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a building in downtown Denman Island Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Initial witness reports indicate the fire started in a vacant commercial building near the community centre and the school. Glass from the windows could be heard popping, and smoke from the fire was visible around the Comox Valley through the afternoon.

RELATED STORY: One person dead as fire ravages Merville apartment

The Hornby Island and Fanny Bay fire departments each sent a truck with firefighters to help with the blaze. As of press time, both the fire chief and deputy chief were still on scene, along with fire crews. There is no information at this time as to whether there were any injuries or what the extent of the damage is. Black Press will update the story as we get more details.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy
Next story
B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Just Posted

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

BCHL: Bulldogs snap road loss streak, pick up fourth straight home win

Bulldogs tasted victory away from the Alberni Valley Multiplex for the first time

Semi-truck rollover slows traffic heading in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

The highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic and drivers should 20 minute delays.

Port Alberni ‘Stroller Brigade’ marches for child care

Port Alberni one of 21 communities across B.C. participating in Stroller Brigade for Child Care

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Vacant building engulfed by flames on Denman Island

Neighbouring departments sent trucks, firefighters to help

One person dead as fire ravages Island apartment building

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday when the building caught fire.

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Most Read