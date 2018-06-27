This five-foot high wood carving, called Wood Spirit, was stolen from a property on Drinkwater Road on June 21. (Submitted photo)

Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent Cowichan Valley carver

Thefts have become big problem for Tyler Cochrane

Tyler Cochrane is frustrated with all the thefts from his property on Drinkwater Road.

Cochrane, a professional chainsaw woodcarver who owns Tyler Cochrane Chainsaw Carvings, said a large carving, called Wood Spirit, was stolen from his yard between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 21 while he was gone for coffee.

He said he could see drag marks in the ground from where Wood Spirit, which weighs about 300 pounds and is five feet high, was taken.

Cochrane figures it had to have taken at least two people with a truck to steal the carving.

“Wood Spirit was already sold for $1,000,” he said.

“There were some larger carvings in the yard at the same time, but I guess they took Wood Spirit because it was smaller. I think they were watching my property waiting for me to leave to do this.”

Cochrane and his carvings were also in the news in 2016 when someone stole a valuable carved horse head and four small bear carvings from his yard.

The horse head carving was eventually returned anonymously, but the four bear carvings were never recovered.

RELATED STORY: STOLEN CARVING RETURNED TO HOME

Cochrane said this is the fifth time in the last four months that he has had carvings, tools and other material stolen from his property.

He said thieves cut the locks of his heavy cargo trailer door and made off with $3,000 worth of chainsaws and other material.

“Thieves keep stealing gas cans from here as well,” Cochrane said.

“The police keep telling me to make sure everything is locked up, but they have already cut through some very heavy duty locks to get at my chainsaws. It’s very frustrating.”

Police couldn’t be reached for comment.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Island-wide business licence eyed

Just Posted

Island-wide business licence eyed

Twenty-four Island communities mulling idea

EDITORIAL: Women’s voices need to be heard in government

When more women are represented in government, things happen

VALLEY SENIORS: Audrey Erickson known for her volunteer work

Port Alberni resident has made a home for herself at Heritage Place

Port Alberni’s wide uptown road hosts Canada Day parade, Tri-Conic 10K race

Party afterwards at Harbour Quay and McLean Mill

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent Cowichan Valley carver

Thefts have become big problem for Tyler Cochrane

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

VIDEO: Get ready to rock at Laketown Ranch on Canada Day weekend

Bring your pals to Laketown Rock for good tunes, good times

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

B.C. woman walks in on masked man robbing her Nanaimo home

RCMP seek information on suspect of break-and-enter on Vancouver Island

Most Read