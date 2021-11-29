File image

Vancouver Canucks donate $250,000 to Princeton flood victims

Weyerhaeuser contributes $100k to fund

The Vancouver Canucks have donated $250,000 to Princeton flood victims.

The generous contribution to the Princeton Flood Relief Fund was announced Monday, Nov. 29, by the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSO).

The dollars are drawn from the proceeds of two 50/50 raffle draws at recent home games.

“Our hearts go out to the families across B.C. who have lost countless homes, animals, land and their livelihoods due to the extreme weather and extensive flooding,” said Paolo Aquilini, president of the Canucks for Kids Fund, in a statement.

The local relief fund, which was started Nov. 18 by the CFSO and the Town of Princeton, now sits just north of $500,000, against a $1 million goal.

Also announced Monday, Weyerhaeuser, one of the community’s largest employers, made a $100,000 donation.

“We applaud the work you are doing for your community,” says Anna Levva, manager of Weyerhaeuser’s Giving Fund. “Our best wishes in your valiant efforts and our heartfelt thoughts for a speedy recovery.”

“It’s been incredible to witness so many people reach out and help,” said Kim English of CFOS. “We’re thankful for businesses such as Envirogreen Technologies, Princeton Wood Preservers and Midnight Sun Drilling, and service clubs such as the Logan Lake and Princeton ATV Clubs, and many, many more, who have all contributed.”

English said in the coming days flood victims will learn how they are able to apply for assistance from the fund.

For a complete and growing list of businesses and organizations who are donating to the fund, please visit www.cfso.net

