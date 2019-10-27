Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver. (Mountain View Cemetery/Facebook)

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Would you share your cemetery plot?

If you arrange to get buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver, you could be.

Vancouver city council voted to amend a bylaw that would allow multiple non-related people to share the same cemetery plot.

The cemetery, which focuses on “green interment practices,” currently has 150,000 interred remains. It is Vancouver’s only cemetery.

While the cemetery has long allowed relatives to share a grave, this will be the first time non-related people can, as long as they have permission from the family who purchased the plot.

The changes take effect in 2020.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ win streak spoiled by Vernon Vipers

Bulldogs fall to the Vipers 4-3 in a shootout

Family band brings foot-stomping folk music to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The Merry McKentys will be holding an autumn barn dance on Nov. 1

Alberni Valley Curling Club revives junior curling program

New rocks purchased for younger curlers

Hotel Zed coming to Tofino

Vancouver Island community gets its first female hotelier

ARTS AROUND: High energy fundraiser brings Brazil to the Alberni Valley

The Aché Brasil Dance troop is equal parts music, dance and spectacle

California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Most Read