Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

A Greater Victoria child was struck by the driver of an SUV while sledding on Wednesday afternoon.

The young boy sustained serious injuries after tobogganing across the roadway in the 4000-block of McLellan Street in Saanich. He slid right into the path of a vehicle just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Saanich police say the boy was dragged and then trapped under the SUV when the driver came to a quick stop.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after and members of the Saanich Fire Department were able to free the child from under the vehicle, noted Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich public information officer.

Anastasiades noted the outcome of this incident was miraculous. “[The] child was fortunate to escape with only serious injuries,” he said.

With so many residents taking advantage of the rare snowfall, he reminded the public to make sure they are enjoying activities far away from roadways.

No charges are being laid in this incident.

