B.C. Centre for Disease Control data showing the seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases in Island Health. (BCCDC image)

Vancouver Island COVID-19 local case counts the lowest they’ve been all year

On some areas of Island, more than 60 per cent of adults have received a vaccine dose

Vancouver Island continues to bend the COVID-19 curve in the right direction.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s latest data shows that Vancouver Island’s seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases is the lowest it’s been since early January.

The BCCDC released information about new cases by local health area on Wednesday, May 12, for the week of May 2-8, and the data showed that new cases were down in every local health area except two.

Greater Victoria, the local health area on the Island with the most residents, had the most new cases last week, with 53. Next was Nanaimo with 22 cases, and the Comox Valley, with 13 new cases, was the only other local health area showing double-digits.

Alberni-Clayoquot, which had five new cases last week, and the Comox Valley were the only local health areas to see more new cases than the week prior.

Island Health reports that there are now 144 active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island, with 72 on the south Island, 50 on the central Island and 22 on the north Island. The BCCDC says there are three COVID-19 patients in critical care on the Island and another 18 hospitalized.

British Columbia recently reached the milestone of 50 per cent of adults provincewide having received at least one dose of vaccine. According to BCCDC vaccination data, Island Health was just under the 50 per cent threshold but on pace to hit that mark this week.

Information from the BCCDC shows that in all areas of Vancouver Island, more than 40 per cent of adults have received a dose of vaccine. In Sidney, Oak Bay, V.I North and V.I. West, more than 60 per cent of adults have gotten vaccine and on the Gulf Islands, more than 80 per cent of adults have had at least one shot.

In all areas of the Island, more than 60 per cent of adults 55-plus have received a vaccine dose. More than 80 per cent of adults 55-plus have had a vaccine shot everywhere on the Saanich Peninsula, Oak Bay, Metchosin, Colwood, some Greater Victoria neighbourhoods and the Gulf Islands.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control data showing new cases by local health area for the week of May 2-8. (BCCDC image)

