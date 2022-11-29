A group of Cowichan dog professionals has teamed up to help international organization Breaking the Chains raise funds to support dogs caught up in the war in Ukraine. (Breaking the Chains photo)

Vancouver Island dog professionals team up to help dogs flee Ukraine war

Fundraiser for Breaking the Chains organization

A group of Vancouver Island dog professionals has teamed up to help international organization Breaking the Chains raise funds to support dogs caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Members from Cowichan’s Camp K9 Farm Retreat, Come Over Rover, K9 Trekkers, Moto-vated Dog Training, and Pawsitive Strides have all pitched in to present an online auction.

Auction items include everything from treats to technology and more.

Bidding is open until Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at https://app.galabid.com/dollarsfordogs/items

“Breaking The Chains International specializes in extracting animals of all type and sizes to safety from dangerous and arduous conditions in Ukraine,” said Nadege Courtin, head of operations and vice president of Breaking the Chains France. “We’ve removed over 6,000 animals from the conflict areas to safety, often working along side of great people and organizations.”

Moto-vated Dog Training’s Shawna Gower said animals are being abandoned, rescue shelters in Ukraine and the surrounding areas are overwhelmed and Cowichan dog professionals want to send support their way.

“As compassionate animal lovers we joined together to create awareness and raise funds for this cause and give the Cowichan Valley an opportunity to show their support too,” Gower noted. “We are accepting bottle/can donations from our community and local businesses have generously donated items for our silent auction.”

Empties can be dropped off Nov. 26 during a meet and great from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moto-vated Dog Training at 5280 Polkey Rd. in Duncan.

