A vehicle was reported by police travelling at 160 km/h along Rupert Road in Qualicum Beach. (Google Maps)

A vehicle was reported by police travelling at 160 km/h along Rupert Road in Qualicum Beach. (Google Maps)

Vancouver Island driver fined after speed clocked at 160 km/h in a 70 zone

Vehicle impounded for 7 days after Qualicum Beach incident

A vehicle was impounded and a driver was fined for travelling 160 kilometres per hour on Rupert Road in Qualicum Beach earlier this week.

On the afternoon of May 30, an Oceanside RCMP officer was patrolling in the 400 block of Rupert Road and observed an approaching vehicle travelling at 160 km/h on the police vehicle radar. The posted speed limit in the area is 70 km/h.

The driver was issued a ticket for $483 and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

READ MORE: Residents ask Qualicum Beach council for help discouraging speeding scofflaws

“Driving 90 kilometers per hour over the speed limit is extremely dangerous and speeding severely impacts your ability to control your vehicle,” said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

“It is fortunate the driver did not come across any other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists at the time as it would have been extremely difficult for them to have taken any required evasive action.”

Click here for more information about the impacts and costs of speeding.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beachRCMP

Previous story
For decriminalization to save lives, users need to be allowed to carry more drugs: B.C. advocates
Next story
Island man found not criminally responsible after SPCA official threatened with a gun

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, the NDP’s critic for mental health and harm reduction, is pictured in Ottawa with members of the Mom’s Stop the Harm advocacy group. Photo supplied
Gord Johns vows to keep fighting, despite toxic drug crisis bill rejection

Cyndi Stevens, executive director of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, stands in front of the future site of Watyaqit Tiny Home Village in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘Tiny homes’ secured for vulnerable population in Port Alberni

The Hyaenas—Vancouver’s all female, all queer band—will release their debut single ‘Little Trophy’ on June 3 at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY THE HYAENAS)
Hyaenas, Svneatr fill Rainbow Room on June 3 and 4

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Staley leads the way in men’s club competition