Amy Worth with the Nanaimo Youth Services Association demonstrates how participants will sleep during the organization’s ‘Roughing It’ event at Harewood Centennial Park on Sept. 23. (Mandy Moraes/News Bulletin)

Amy Worth with the Nanaimo Youth Services Association demonstrates how participants will sleep during the organization’s ‘Roughing It’ event at Harewood Centennial Park on Sept. 23. (Mandy Moraes/News Bulletin)

Vancouver Island event challenges people to ‘Rough It’ for youth homelessness

‘Roughing It’ outdoor overnight event to be held at Harewood Centennial Park Sept. 23-24

A fundraising campaign invites the public to “spend the night on the street” and experience what more than 100 youths in Nanaimo face every day.

Nanaimo Youth Services Association’s Roughing It event will be held at the city’s Harewood Centennial Park on Sept. 23-24, starting at 6 p.m. and ending the following morning at 7:30 a.m.

The figure of more than 100 youths experiencing homelessness came from a point-in-time homeless count held in Nanaimo in 2020, with youths considered to be those between the ages of 13-24.

“The purpose of the event is to create awareness around Nanaimo’s large youth homeless population – or the unhoused youth of Nanaimo,” said Amy Worth, director of development and communications for NYSA. “[And] to have everyone assemble at a safe site where we can address the difference between youth homeless and adult homelessness.”

The association’s overall goal for Roughing It is to raise $50,000 for an additional residential building. Worth said there are currently 36 youths housed through NYSA, with many more waitlisted.

“So, for us, the demand is there.”

She added that while two residential buildings exist already, ideally NYSA would like to develop dormitory-style housing that offers life skills training such as cooking classes.

For Roughing It, participants are asked to bring a sleeping bag as well as warm clothes and water. They are, however, asked to leave tents at home since the location of the park’s covered lacrosse box will be locked and secured with three posted security guards.

Each participant will be given one of three meals to be determined via a random draw; 64 per cent will receive rice and water; 26 per cent will receive beans, salad, rice and a drink; and 10 per cent will receive a full catered meal.

“These numbers are to illustrate that some of us face greater challenges than others, and that inequality can bring about hunger,” Worth said, although added that additional food items can be purchased at the event.

As part of the scheduled activities, activist Joe Roberts, who pushed a shopping cart across Canada in 2017 to also raise awareness and money for youth homeless prevention, will speak.

Since space is limited, those interested in Roughing It will needed to register online at www.nysa.bc.ca/roughingit.

READ MORE: Nanaimo Youth Services Association clients go on a roll thanks to Bikes for Kids


mandy.moraes@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsHomelessness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elections BC issues reminder on expense, ad rules ahead of campaign period start date
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP seek witness after man goes missing on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Crews install a cantilever along Hwy. 4 in August 2022. (BC Ministry of transportation and infrastructure photo)
Kennedy Hill closures resume as lengthy Highway 4 project hits home stretch

Hugh Grist (left) and Stephen Forrest (right) won silver medals at the District Singles Championships for lawn bowling. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Port Alberni lawn bowlers win silver

Tom Wall and his daughter Emma have been riding in the Port Alberni Toy Run together since Emma was five years old. They will take Wall’s Spyder on the 2022 run, Sept. 17. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Longtime volunteer Tom Wall ‘lives and breathes’ Port Alberni Toy Run

The Community Arts Council will be holding a one-day book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Sept. 17, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Community Arts Council to hold one-day book sale fundraiser