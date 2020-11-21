When Peter Mieras isn’t taking scuba divers out on excursions in Alberni Inlet with his Rendezvous Dive Adventures, he often finds himself in the water anyway—filming with his other enterprise, Subvision Productions. Mieras captured salmon on their final journey back to their river of origin during a calm moment at the end of October. (PHOTO COURTESY PETER MIERAS/ SUBVISION PRODUCTIONS)

Vancouver Island film maker has a sockeye’s view of salmon spawning ground

Peter Mieras gets up close and personal with iconic west coast fish

When Peter Mieras isn’t taking scuba divers out on excursions in Alberni Inlet or the Broken Group of Islands with his Rendezvous Dive Adventures, he often finds himself in the water anyway—filming with his other enterprise, Subvision Productions.

Mieras is known for numerous underwater filming projects, among them a short film that debuted in 2016 called I Am Salmon, that he created with members of the Tseshaht First Nation.

Mieras gained attention for his video production work with I Am Salmon, a seven-minute short film on the importance and life cycle of wild Pacific salmon.

READ: Alberni film maker getting worldwide recognition for short film on salmon life cycle

I Am Salmon was an official selection for numerous film festivals and exhibitions between 2016 and 2018, including an official selection for the Native Spirit film Festival (2016), the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival (2018), San Diego Undersea Film Exhibition (2018) and International Festival of Environmental Films of Chefchaouen/ Morocco (2018).

In 2019 Mieras was invited to create a video to play as the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performed ‘Become Ocean,’ a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical score by John Luther Adams.

READ: Alberni Valley diver gains prominence with underwater video

Mieras was back in salmon spawning grounds last month for a new project when he captured these stills of sockeye salmon on their final journey home.

