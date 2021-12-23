A recent road rescue has pointed to the need for more Sayward Fire Department volunteers. Photo, Screenshot

Vancouver Island firefighter loses house to blaze just days before Christmas

GoFundMe page set up to help Sayward family cover any costs arising out of the tragedy

The Sayward fire department had to fight a fire in the house of one of their own deputy fire chiefs Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Steve Houghton is one of two deputy chiefs for the Sayward fire department and his house was lost to the fire, according to a family friend.

“An amazing, influential and hardworking family has lost everything days before Christmas,” said Marina Williams. “Steve is a huge part of the volunteer fire department and has been so for years! They host fundraisers, plan practices and are responsible for a large majority of the town’s safety. He has fought hard to build a strong foundation for my beautiful home town and I truly believe the news of the fire needs to be shared so that we can help during this time of need for his family!”

Besides the house and all its memories, the family also lost their two dogs Taco and Sasha.

A GofundMe page has been set up to help the family cover any costs that arise from the tragic incident. As of noon, Dec. 23, $4,313 has been raised through the page. Click this link to donate.

