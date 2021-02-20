Vancouver Island firefighters descend into ‘Abyss’ to rescue six-month-old pup

Firefighters were on scene at Extension Ridge Trail in Nanaimo Feb. 19, in order to conduct a rope rescue after a six-month-old puppy fell down a crevice. (Submitted photo)

Firefighters on central Vancouver Island descended into geological fissure to rescue a puppy in Nanaimo Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called out at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 to Extension Ridge Trail, southeast of Harewood, after people hiking the area saw their six-month-old puppy fall into a fissure known by locals as the Abyss, according to Chief Tim Doyle, of Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

”It was about 10-metre crevice the dog just fell down and the owners alerted us and we responded and we used a rope rescue and sent a firefighter down … I don’t know if they went and got it examined after, but it looked to be in good health when it got out,” said Doyle.

In terms of advice for people planning to go hiking this weekend, Doyle suggests being prepared.

“Pre plan,” said Doyle. “Let someone know where you’re going to go, approximately how long you’re going to be gone for and have some means of calling for help if something does happen to you out there. In this case they did. They were able to call us and help us out that way.”

In all, the operation lasted about 90 minutes, Doyle said.

