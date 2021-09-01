(File photo)

(File photo)

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigates homicide in Bowser

Police say 1 person in custody, no ongoing risk to general public

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is currently investigating a homicide in Bowser.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, just after 4 a.m., Oceanside RCMP were contacted to assist BC Ambulance after it was reported that there was an injured person in the 5000 block of Thompson Clark Drive West.

Police reported that upon arrival, members located a person suffering from serious injuries already being treated by both BC Ambulance and fire officials. This individual later succumbed to their injuries, said Sgt. Chris Manseau, division media relations officer for the BC RCMP.

VIIMCU has been notified and is now investigating.

READ MORE: Man urinates in Port Alberni business after being asked to put on a mask

“While we are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, police believe this was an isolated incident, one a person is in custody and there is no ongoing risk to the general public,” said Manseau.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, their name will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beachRCMPvancouverisland

Previous story
U.S. warning about travel to Canada mainly for benefit of unvaccinated, CDC head says
Next story
August hits record-breaking number of flight exposures through Victoria

Just Posted

Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic will have her artwork on display in Port Alberni starting Sept. 7. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Colourful art from Denman Island’s Katerina Meglic comes to Port Alberni gallery

Harry Sperber brought in the first Tyee of the season for the Alberni Valley Tyee Club, caught at Assits light. The 30.3-pound fish also netted him a Tyee Club Bronze pin. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Salmon Derby returns for 2021

Port Alberni RCMP have released a photo from a security video of the man who urinated at the front counter of the Dairy Queen on Aug. 27, 2021, hoping someone will identify him. (PHOTO COURTESY BC RCMP)
Man urinates in Port Alberni business after being asked to put on a mask

New Alberni Valley resident Tatiana Tordoya with her son Thor (age seven) and daughter Isabella (age five) saw the ad for the bullhead derby in the Alberni Valley News and decided to attend. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Young anglers flocked to return of Alberni Valley’s bullhead derby