Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating Victoria’s second murder of 2021

The death of a man in Victoria on Tuesday morning was likely a homicide, police said as they continue to investigate.

Victoria police were called Aug. 31 around 5 a.m. to a residence in the 1000-block of Carberry Gardens. Officers and paramedics located a man who subsequently died from his injuries.

The death is being treated as a homicide and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating.

No arrests have been made. Police say there is nothing to indicate a risk to the general public, but the risk assessment is ongoing.

Black Press Media spoke to several neighbours, residing in homes at the corner of Carberry Gardens and Pemberton Road and nearby. All said it was a normal morning, aside from waking up to a collection of police vehicles on the street and the area already cordoned off. Two police dogs were seen on site, one of which was seen sniffing in the area around homes on Carberry Gardens.

This is Victoria’s second murder of the year. On March 3, shortly after 6 a.m., Brianna Sarita Lozano was found unresponsive on the south end of Beacon Hill Park. After attempting CPR, emergency crews determined she was deceased. That investigation was also passed to VIIMCU.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or video footage of the area of the 1000-block of Carberry Gardens from Aug. 30 around 6 p.m. to Aug. 31 at 6 a.m. is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

