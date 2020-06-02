Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit is investigating an incident on Salt Spring Island. (Google Maps)

Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit investigating incident on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident on Salt Spring Island.

According to Cpl. Chris Manseau, media relations for BC RCMP, the incident happened last night. There is no threat to the public at this time.

BC Coroner Service has confirmed they are investigating the incident as well.

More to come…


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom
Next story
Feds continue to add to COVID-19 supply stores to meet future demand

Just Posted

Port Alberni residents gather to protest racism

Peaceful Drive By Protest planned for Thursday

San Group opens new sawmill in B.C.

It’s the first mill in 15 years to be built on west coast

Drive-in movie coming to Port Alberni

Event limited to 50 vehicles due to COVID-19

City of Port Alberni’s security program open to all residents

Matching grant program offers 50 percent reimbursement for security upgrades

Hundreds of cars participate in second Port Alberni Cruise for Care

Event was a salute to frontline workers at seniors’ care homes

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Considerations made to keep Island community’s drive-by birthday celebrations going

Trucks will tone it down or not use horns at all to bring some joy to kids and older folks

Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit investigating incident on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

‘Disregard for human life:’ Nanaimo fentanyl trafficker gets four-year sentence

Michael Damien Byrne was arrested as part of 2017 bust

Summer tubing ban on Cowichan River lifted

The Tube Shack opening on June 27

Island Health creates executive position dedicated to Indigenous health

Dawn Thomas starting new role this week

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

Most Read