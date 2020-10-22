Parksville’s Jared Huggan won $75,000 playing BC/49. (BCLC/Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island man $75K richer after purchasing winning lottery ticket at Nanaimo Walmart

Parksville’s Huggan plans to purchase electric bike for partner

Parksville’s Jared Huggan has his sights set on an electric bike for his partner after winning a $75,000 BC/49 lottery prize.

Huggan purchased the winning ticket for the Sept. 9, 2020 draw from Walmart in Nanaimo while shopping with his husband, Ron. He was at home when he decided to check the draw results on bclc.com.

“I realized I matched 5/6 numbers,” said Huggan. “I wanted to tell Ron right away, but he was visiting with the neighbours so I went over to share the news.” The two then headed to a Co-op to double-check that his ticket was a winner. When the screen showed I was a winner, I just thought, ‘this can not be happening.’”

“Ron was excited and took a photo of the screen,” added Huggan. “We posted it on social media and I had so many people reach out to me. Everyone was excited and happy.”

Aside from the electric bike, Huggan plans to put the rest away for retirement.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

