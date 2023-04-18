The Ferry Watch app is a companion to another app called BC Ferry Times, which Samuel Pratt also launched. (Courtesy of Samuel Pratt)

Vancouver Island man launches app to track BC Ferries in real-time

Samuel Pratt made the location app as a companion to his BC Ferry Times app, which tracks schedules

Avid ferry passengers and ship lovers alike can track ferry locations in real time with a new app developed by Saanich resident Samuel Pratt.

The app, Ferry Watch, comes as a companion to Pratt’s previous and still operating BC Ferry Times, which he released in April, 2022.

This new app is catering to a more niche community of people who were asking for real-time data on the location of their ships, Pratt said.

But for those who still want the schedule, Pratt integrated the location and map capabilities Ferry Watch has into BC Ferry Times, offering users the option of getting the information from both platforms.

“You’re able to see the exact locations of basically all passenger vessels in the Pacific Northwest,” Pratt said. “The original app that shows you the schedules and capacities, now also shows you the locations.”

Pratt intends to extend the app’s capabilities to include information on other ferry services in the area, including the Washington and Alaskan ferry services.

In the meantime, ideas, tips and preferences on the app are welcome, Pratt said.

“That is where I get most of the ideas for these [apps], is just what people currently are asking for, or what people had in the past that no longer works, I can try to remake,” he said.

Both apps are currently available in the App Store on IPhone’s and Pratt is currently working on making the same apps for Android interfaces.

