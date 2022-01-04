Vancouver Island man to run 800 km to help youth struggling with depression

Dylan Joss, a Victoria man who lives in the Fernwood area, is running to raise money for youth struggling with depression and anxiety. (Dylan Joss/Facebook)

A Victoria man who said he has struggled with depression and anxiety his whole life plans to run 800 kilometres to raise funds for a surf trip for youth who are currently facing similar issues.

Joss is aiming to create the opportunity for approximately 15 young people for a surf and camp trip in Tofino. His intent is to cover the cost of travel, food, accommodation, surfing lessons and a counsellor.

“I want them to have the opportunity to connect with nature, learn to surf, and learn how to connect with each other and themselves.”

Dylan Joss adds a kilometre to the total that he runs each day. He has run up to 37 kilometres around the Greater Victoria area in one day and has reached a total of 419 kilometres so far.

He emphasized how important it is for people to be well-equipped with tools and support when finding their way through difficult times in their lives and has found his own solace in running.

“I want people to know that healthy conflict is okay and an important part of finding your way through challenges – you don’t always have to be positive,” he said.

With experience guiding tours in Australia, Joss said that he knows what it takes to curate an experience that will enable the opportunity for connection.

To donate to the cause, visit gofundme.com or search ‘Running 800kms in a month for Mental Health.’ Connect with Joss at fernwoodsocialrunclub@gmail.com. Residents can also connect with him through that email to join his social run club. Mental health runs happen at 7 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Fernwood Coffee on Caledonia Avenue.

