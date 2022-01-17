Vancouver Island man’s trial begins on impaired, dangerous driving charges in fatal 2018 crash

Pedestrian Kim Ward died on scene, sister injured after both struck by vehicle in Central Saanich

Flowers on Central Saanich Road mark the spot where Kim Ward was struck by a vehicle and killed in August 2018. The trial for the man charged with causing her death, Anthony Thomas, began Jan. 17 in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Monday saw the first trial day in Victoria for a driver facing multiple charges stemming from a fatal 2018 crash with pedestrians walking their dog in Central Saanich.

Kim Ward, 51, and her sister Tracy, 48, were walking their dogs on Central Saanich Road, between Mount Newton Cross Road and East Saanich Road, on the evening of Aug. 27, 2018 when they were struck by the driver of a red Jeep.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, while her sister was taken to hospital in critical condition. One dog was also killed.

The driver of the Jeep, Anthony Thomas, faces charges of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, causing an accident resulting in death, and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm.

At the time of the crash, police said Thomas suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene before he was taken to hospital and later released.

Monday’s session included the questioning of several RCMP lab technologists about evidence samples relating to the case being processed and analyzed.

The trial will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.

