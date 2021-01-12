(www.pikist.com)

(www.pikist.com)

Vancouver Island mom feels the pinch of school fees

‘Where does it stop?’ asks Lisa Hartt

It’s been over a decade since the B.C. Supreme Court outlawed “school fees” in the public system for course materials, trips, or textbooks required for children’s graduation.

But 15 years later, parents are still paying for fees, workbooks and other materials.

Over the years, Lisa Hartt has shelled out “hundred of dollars” for school supplies for her four children, but she still must buy additional materials from the school to pay for student agendas, field trips and other resources.

Now, Hartt is required to pay for her daughter’s Grade 9 science workbook at Edward Milne Community School in Sooke. It’s one fee too many for Hartt.

“(Parents) shouldn’t have to pay for this stuff so our kids can get an education,” she said. “The materials they need should be supplied by the school district or school.”

Under the School Act, a school district may charge fees for goods and services, including paper, writing tools, exercise books, and other school supplies and equipment intended for students’ personal use. Workbooks used to supplement the core course materials and are written in and kept by students are considered optional.

Every year the Sooke School District board establishes a fee schedule published and shared with families before the school year starts, said Lindsay Vogan, the district’s communication manager. Accommodations are made for families who can’t afford fees.

Hartt did complain to the school about the need to buy a workbook and was told it was necessary to complete the course.

“I was told by the school if I can’t afford it, they’ll provide photocopies. They’re telling you if you’re poor, we’ll pay for it. But that’s not the point,” she said.

Vogan said every school has a process for waiving fees for families in financial hardship.

“We always encourage families to come in and have a chat with their school. We absolutely want to make education as barrier-free as possible,” she said.

Hart decided not the pay for the workbook, but soon her daughter came to her almost in tears pleading for her to buy the workbook because other students in her class had one.

“I don’t think the school district should put parents in a position to pay for something that the school should never ask us to be paying,” she said.

Hart said the issue was never about paying the $12 for the workbook. It’s about the constant money grab from the schools for children to get an education.

“These little things turn into bigger things. Where does it stop?” she asked.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

ALSO READ: Victoria youth can ride the bus for free in 2021

ALSO READ: Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationEducation funding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni hotel facing $100K in damages after hit and run
Next story
Trudeau shuffles cabinet as Bains plans to retire from politics

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs alumnus Keaton Mastrodonato was named Atlantic Hockey’s Player of the Week at the beginning of January 2021. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Bulldogs alumni open the new year with honours

Mastrodonato was named Player of the Week by Atlantic Hockey

The Blue Marlin Inn in Port Alberni sustained “significant” damage after a truck crashed into it on Dec. 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hotel facing $100K in damages after hit and run

Blue Marlin forced to close hotel after crash wrecks main entrance

Reverend Brenda Nestegaard Paul is pastor at Trinity Anglican/ Lutheran Church in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Faith leaders voice opposition to churches defying COVID-19 restrictions

‘The church is not just a building,’ says one Vancouver Island pastor

Theresa Shea recently won the 2020 Guernica Prize for best literary fiction. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Newest Guernica Prize winner to read at virtual Port Alberni event

Electric Mermaid: Live Readings scheduled for the third Friday of every month

Author Shayne Morrow, whose first book The Bulldog and the Helix has just been released, converted a linen closet in his Port Alberni home into a writing nook overlooking his vast garden. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
A song of Dread in the year of the pandemic

Port Alberni writer Shayne Morrow opines for simpler times

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
But officer, I thought I was only doing 45 km/h over the limit

Driver caught going 144 km/h on Greater Victoria-area highway slapped with hefty fines

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Funds top $117K for family of children seriously injured in Coquitlam crash

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash

Condo construction in Victoria. Property values have continued to rise in most areas of B.C. in the past year. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

Online system to open once property tax notices are out

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID-19 antibody test kit mailed to residents at random. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Antibody test kits being sent to British Columbians to measure impact of COVID-19

Stats Canada has started mailing out COVID-19 Antibody and Health Surveys to residents

A crash involving a transport truck, pickup and minivan has closed off Duke Point Highway on Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Multi-vehicle crash involving transport truck closes Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo

Three people taken to hospital after collision at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday

The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)
COVID-19: 2 students at large bush party near University of Victoria fined $230

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Most Read