Vancouver Island mom warns of candy-luring incident

A Courtenay mother is speaking out after a man was reported to offer candy to her 11-year-old daughter Saturday afternoon near the Willemar Avenue and Cumberland Road roundabout.

Karla Tianna told Black Press she was driving her friend and kids back home around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 following her son’s birthday party when the incident took place.

“My daughter wanted to ride her bike there and she is almost 12 and (has) done it many times beforehand,” she explained. “She was by herself and when she got to the Willemar roundabout that’s when (a) black panel van … came at her on the wrong side of the road.”

Tianna added her daughter said the driver was wearing a black trenchcoat with a black cowboy-style hat and had a short, white/blond goatee who appeared to be in his 40s.

“He pointed at her and held up a bag of candy and she fingered him and he angrily sped off down Cumberland Road towards downtown.”

Tianna contacted the Comox Valley RCMP to report the incident. Anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything or has further information can call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250)338-1321 and cite file #18-16012.

Previous story
UPDATE: Man dead after being shot by police in Mill Bay trailer court
Next story
Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

Just Posted

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Port Alberni council meetings to take place in the afternoon

Mayor says the change is on a “trial” basis

Cyclist killed in Port Alberni

Collision occurred on 10th Avenue at Dunbar Street

Accident closes 10th Avenue at Dunbar in Port Alberni

Emergency personnel investigating a serious accident involving a cyclist

San Group Inc. hires former Alberni mayor

Mike Ruttan named to vice-president position in lumber company

Port Alberni remembers

Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies take place in the Alberni Valley

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

Vancouver Island mom warns of candy-luring incident

A Courtenay mother is speaking out after a man was reported to… Continue reading

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

Most Read