Vancouver Island NDP MPs want Liberals to strengthen healthcare system

NDP MP Rachel Blaney. (Photo contributed)

‘Liberals need to fund healthcare to make sure Canadians are supported’ — coastal NDP MPs

After two years of difficult conditions for healthcare workers on Vancouver Island, two NDP MPs are calling on the Liberal government to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

Healthcare workers have been “working tirelessly” throughout the pandemic, says a press release from NDP MPs Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River) and Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni). The two MPs joined their party in calling on the Liberals to increase funding for the country’s system.

“Nurses, care workers and doctors have been working long days, under immense pressure with few breaks, to care for our loved ones during this pandemic. They can’t be expected to continue under these conditions forever. The Liberal government owe health care workers better than that,” said Johns.

“The Trudeau government cannot wait to fix the gaps in our healthcare system, they need to invest now. Canadians cannot afford to wait any longer.”

One of the NDP’s priorities as parliament resumes this week is to get Canadians through the pandemic and to ensure that a “stronger, public health care system is there for people when they need it,” the press release says.

Since before the pandemic, communities across the country have been facing nurse and doctor shortages, as well as bed shortages and unstable funding, the release says.

“Communities like ours have faced health care shortages and long wait times for years due to under funding from consecutive Liberal and Conservative governments,” said Blaney.

“The demands of the past two years have only made it worse. It’s time for the government to step up for the healthcare workers and system we all rely on.”

RELATED: CANADA VOTES 2021: How will parties improve the country’s health care system?

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns. (File photo)

