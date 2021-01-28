Flowers poke through the snow in Courtenay as the area got a taste of winter weather this week. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Flowers poke through the snow in Courtenay as the area got a taste of winter weather this week. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Vancouver Island not out of the winter woods quite yet: meteorologist

“It’s winter; we’ve got to get through it together.”

While Vancouver Island overall didn’t quite get the big blast of snow originally predicted this past weekend, we’re not quite out of the (winter) woods yet, warns a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

Lisa Erven said the past few days have seen a shift to more seasonal weather patterns as an arctic front has remained mostly in the Yukon and in the northern parts of the province.

“But that said, we are seeing a shift in the overall weather pattern to cooler weather and lower snow levels,” she added.

Depending upon elevation levels and proximity to the water, parts of Vancouver received anywhere from a dusting to around 15 cm of snow Sunday (Jan. 24), with more arriving on Jan. 27. Erven explained the potential for the system to bring snowfall was there, and certain pockets of the Island did receive significant snowfall, such as Campbell River (15cm) and Highway 19 near Woss (13cm). For skiers and snowboarders, Mount Washington received 18cm throughout the weekend.

Erven said throughout this week, temperatures will stay around seasonal, with some pockets of precipitation that could turn to snow depending on the location. Normals for this time of year are highs of 6 C and lows around 0 C.

“Temperatures are slightly below normal for today with a low-pressure system south of us. There’s over a 60 per cent chance of flurries and rain showers overnight so travellers should be prepared for winter conditions first thing (Thursday) morning. Once we get through the next 24 hours, we should be in for a bit of a break before the next weather system comes in.”

Temperatures are not expected to quite get close enough for snow in Greater Victoria, but they might in some of the east coast communities further north.

She noted beginning Friday afternoon, another system is set to settle into the area, not allowing much of a break, however, the majority of precipitation is predicted to be rain.

Highs north of Malahat this weekend are predicted to be about 6 C with overnight lows on Saturday at 1 C. Erven added as of today, there is a chance due to a cooldown Sunday night, where the area could see some periods of snow.

“It’s winter; we’ve got to get through it together.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Snow, winter not done with the Comox Valley quite yet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today
Next story
Vancouver Island woman looking to hop into bigger space for bunny rescue operation

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Port Alberni Black Sheep David Symington, left, and Conner Alexander chase down Cowichan Piggies’ Louis Gudmensmith during the Black Sheep’s home turf victory in Div. 1 men’s rugby action back in 2019. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Black Sheep Rugby Club gets a hand up to help them through COVID-19

Port Alberni club receives provincial sport relief grant

Staff and board members from Port Alberni Family Guidance Association, from left, Jennifer Minard, Craig Summers, Laurel Lenormand, Melanie Stevenson, Brenda Kraneveldt, Nancy Anslow-Tooke and Doreen Grant, are celebrating the association’s 50th anniversary Oct. 24, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Family Guidance gets $19K for COVID-19 renovations

Community gaming grant will help keep counselling services running smoothly

Crystal Knudsen, president of Rotary Club of Port Alberni, restocks the little free library in front of Ladybird Engraving on Margaret Street. The Rotary club is working with Literacy Alberni to revive the libraries. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni Rotary Club helps revive little libraries

“We used to have a huge warehouse space but we had to give that up before COVID.”

John Edmondson, left, from Bread of Life, Colin Minions and Capt. Michael Ramsay from the Salvation Army demonstrate Port Alberni’s first community food pantry, located on Tebo Avenue outside Jericho Road Church, Jan. 22, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Free food pantry opens in Port Alberni

Volunteers will monitor the pantry to make sure it stays stocked

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

A lone passenger stands outside the International Arrivals area at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. As the federal government prepares to slap new restrictions on foreign arrivals, Health Canada data suggest a growing number of infections directly connected to international travel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Holiday season vacations coincide with rise in COVID-19 travel-related cases

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 27, 86,953 people flew into Canada from the United States

Gov.Gen Julie Payette walks in the chamber after greeting Senators before delivering the Speech from the Throne, at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Report details yelling, screaming and aggressive conduct at Rideau Hall under Payette

Report says employees did not feel they had a place to go with their complaints

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine to appear in court

If convicted, the pair could serve up to six months in jail

Grad student Marisa Harrington and her supervisor Lynneth Stuart-Hill say preliminary results from a study into the affects of stress on hospital nurses show an impact on sleep and heart variability. (Courtesy of Marisa Harrington)
University of Victoria study shows stress impact on B.C. nurses

Stress may be impacting sleep, heart health of hospital nurses in Victoria region

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Flowers poke through the snow in Courtenay as the area got a taste of winter weather this week. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Vancouver Island not out of the winter woods quite yet: meteorologist

“It’s winter; we’ve got to get through it together.”

Sooke’s Amy McLaughlin holds Theodore, a bunny who will be going to a new owner in Nanaimo within the coming days if all goes will at an upcoming bunny play-date. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Vancouver Island woman looking to hop into bigger space for bunny rescue operation

Amy McLaughlin has rescued more than 400 bunnies, pushing for the capacity to help more

Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News
Search called off for small plane that went down in rough water south of Victoria

Plane bound for Port Angeles from Alaska believed to have one occupant, an Alaskan pilot

Most Read