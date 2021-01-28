Vancouver Island not out of the winter woods quite yet: meteorologist

“It’s winter; we’ve got to get through it together.”

While Vancouver Island overall didn’t quite get the big blast of snow originally predicted this past weekend, we’re not quite out of the (winter) woods yet, warns a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

Lisa Erven said the past few days have seen a shift to more seasonal weather patterns as an arctic front has remained mostly in the Yukon and in the northern parts of the province.

“But that said, we are seeing a shift in the overall weather pattern to cooler weather and lower snow levels,” she added.

Depending upon elevation levels and proximity to the water, parts of Vancouver received anywhere from a dusting to around 15 cm of snow Sunday (Jan. 24), with more arriving on Jan. 27. Erven explained the potential for the system to bring snowfall was there, and certain pockets of the Island did receive significant snowfall, such as Campbell River (15cm) and Highway 19 near Woss (13cm). For skiers and snowboarders, Mount Washington received 18cm throughout the weekend.

Erven said throughout this week, temperatures will stay around seasonal, with some pockets of precipitation that could turn to snow depending on the location. Normals for this time of year are highs of 6 C and lows around 0 C.

“Temperatures are slightly below normal for today with a low-pressure system south of us. There’s over a 60 per cent chance of flurries and rain showers overnight so travellers should be prepared for winter conditions first thing (Thursday) morning. Once we get through the next 24 hours, we should be in for a bit of a break before the next weather system comes in.”

Temperatures are not expected to quite get close enough for snow in Greater Victoria, but they might in some of the east coast communities further north.

She noted beginning Friday afternoon, another system is set to settle into the area, not allowing much of a break, however, the majority of precipitation is predicted to be rain.

Highs north of Malahat this weekend are predicted to be about 6 C with overnight lows on Saturday at 1 C. Erven added as of today, there is a chance due to a cooldown Sunday night, where the area could see some periods of snow.

