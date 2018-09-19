Joining representatives of Hyundai Heavy Industries for the signing of an agreement between HHI and Kwispaa LNG are (4th to 7th from left) Alex Brigden (VP, Technical, Steelhead LNG), Victor Ojeda (President, Steelhead LNG), John Jack (elected Councillor of Huu-ay-aht First Nations) and Dave Nikolejsin (Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Province of B.C.). SUBMITTED PHOTO

Vancouver Island partners sign hull design contract for floating LNG project

Steelhead LNG and partner Huu-ay-aht First Nations say the agreement was signed in Barcelona

The developer of a floating liquefied natural gas export facility proposed for Vancouver Island says it has a deal with a Korean shipbuilder for the design of two large at-shore hulls.

Steelhead LNG and partner Huu-ay-aht First Nations say the agreement was signed at the Gastech Conference in Barcelona with Hyundai Heavy Industries to engineer and design the equipment for the Kwispaa LNG Project.

The LNG export project, which features floating production and storage units, is proposed to be built at Sarita Bay off land owned by the Huu-ay-aht First Nations, with a final investment decision scheduled for 2020 and the first 12-million-tonnes-per-year phase to be operational in 2024.

Three companies have been invited to bid to engineer and construct the project’s topsides, marine facilities, pre-treatment and onshore plant facilities.

The design work under both contracts is expected to start next year.

The hulls are expected to cost about US$500 million to build. Each is to be 340 metres long and 60 metres wide and feature five individual tanks that provide 280,000 cubic metres of LNG storage.

The Canadian Press

