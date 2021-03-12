Jarrett Lindal snapped this photo of a young female cougar on a trip with his friend on the northwest corner of Vancouver Island. Photo by Jarrett Lindal

Jarrett Lindal snapped this photo of a young female cougar on a trip with his friend on the northwest corner of Vancouver Island. Photo by Jarrett Lindal

Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic

Jarrett Lindal is the second Comox Valley photographer to have a photo in the magazine recently

Jarrett Lindal remembers the moment he was exploring with his friend on the northwest corner of Vancouver Island when he saw a cougar – and will fully admit he thought it was a deer.

“We were out looking for wolves and I saw something. Initially, she didn’t know we were there … once she noticed us and we saw her, it was very respectful. It was a really cool encounter – kind of a telepathic moment where we knew we’re not going to hurt each other.”

The Comox Valley photographer took out his camera just in time and took a photo of the cougar. The image of the young cougar, with her gaze forward walking on rocks, has now made its way into an upcoming edition of Canadian Geographic.

“I didn’t think that I’d have a photo in Canadian Geographic … it’s great,” said Lindal who now lives in Victoria for work. It’s just a handful of times the Merville-raised photographer, whose other passion leads him to ride and photograph mountain bikes, has spotted a cougar.

“I’ve seen one – like many people do – driving at night, and then saw one once mountain biking in Cumberland. That was a really cool encounter and it took off in the bush.”

The photo originally came to the attention of the magazine through a photography contest via a photo club. The magazine was hosting an online vote of three submitted images of cougars for the cover of their May/June 2021 issue. Votes could be cast through their website, and while Lindal ended up receiving 60 per cent of the votes, he received a message last week from the magazine that his image will be used inside the edition.

“They reached out and said their senior staff and advisors decided to use another photo because it was more seasonal. I felt a little bummed out, but it’s still going to be used inside, and it will be in that edition.”

This is the second time this year where a Valley photographer has been featured in the magazine. In January, Cumberland photographer Sara Kempner took the top spot in their What is Home re: Location Photo Competition.

RELATED: Cumberland photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

Growing up in the Valley, Lindal became fascinated with forests and beaches. He brought his camera on many adventures but now with a full-time job, he hopes to one day transition his career fully into photography. His goal is to not only have his photos published but to write stories alongside them.

“Ultimately, Canadian Geographic is great. My far-out goal would be one day work for National Geographic,” he noted.

This spring, Lindal and friends are set to go one a month-long kayaking expedition, where he hopes to add many more images to his collection, and perhaps a future magazine edition.

For more information, visit jarrettlindalmedia.ca.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own
Next story
Canadian households added record mortgage debt in late 2020: StatsCan

Just Posted

The North Island College campus in Port Alberni is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College prepares for return of in-person classes

Some programs will continue in an online format

Homeless man lying on the bench. File photo
Port Alberni’s homeless count will take place April 7

Vancouver Island city has also been selected for a pilot extended count

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield Road UVic bus crash

2019 rollover killed 18-year-old students John Geerdes and Emma Machado during field trip

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

Terry Ellwood and John Robbins have been at Alberni Golf Club getting ready for the Men’s Club 2021 opening on March 28. (PHOTO COURTESY GERRY FAGAN)
Men’s, ladies’ clubs plan tentatives starts at Alberni Golf Club

COVID-19 protocols will see changes to this year’s formats

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Sleeping and dreaming

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

Jarrett Lindal snapped this photo of a young female cougar on a trip with his friend on the northwest corner of Vancouver Island. Photo by Jarrett Lindal
Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic

Jarrett Lindal is the second Comox Valley photographer to have a photo in the magazine recently

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

New COVID-19 cases for Feb. 28-March 6, by local health area. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Nanaimo area leads Vancouver Island in new COVID-19 cases last week

Greater Nanaimo once again hot spot for new cases, though with fewer new cases than a month ago

Most Read