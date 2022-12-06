VicPD is asking the public for help identifying a woman found dead following a structure fire on View Street in November. This jewelry was found on her at the time of the fire. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD is asking the public for help identifying a woman found dead following a structure fire on View Street in November. This jewelry was found on her at the time of the fire. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Vancouver Island police struggling to identify Victoria fire victim, ask for tips

A woman’s remains were found following a structure fire on View Street Nov. 11

Victoria police are seeking help from the public in identifying the victim of a fatal fire last month.

The Victoria Police Department said female remains were discovered following a structure fire in the 1100-block of View Street late at night on Nov. 11. Police said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 6) both the fire and the woman’s death are not considered suspicious at this time.

Investigators said there are indications the woman may have been unhoused at the time of her death. An autopsy indicated she had a history of surgery as her left ankle had a plate and pins in it. She also had gold crowns in her lower right and left jaw.

At the time of death she was wearing size 9.5 black Columbia brand boots with black fur around the top and a purple highlight on the heel and sole. She was also in possession of a distinctive gold chain with two large gold pieces on it and two pendants – one shaped like a sunflower and one with a large clear crystal in it.

She had a Walmart shopping cart with her and a high back wooden bar stool, which was being used to support a light green tarp for shelter.

Anyone who recognizes the woman’s description, or her jewelry, is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7645, ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Nobody home during Colwood house fire

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriafireVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two builders fined $6K for contempt after city alleges illegal renovations
Next story
RCMP not responsible for man’s death outside Lake Cowichan, IIO probe determines

Just Posted

Crews from Tilleys Trucking and Excavating remove trees from the San Group property at the corner of Stamp Avenue and Roger Street in Port Alberni on Nov. 8, 2022. (JERRY FEVENS/ Special to the AV News)
Removal of trees on San Group property in Port Alberni causes public concern

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ fans line up their stuffies on the glass behind the Victoria Grizzlies in anticipation of the Bulldogs scoring their first goal for the teddy bear toss on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Grizzlies foiled their plans, however, by shutting out the Bulldogs’ 5-0. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs shut out during teddy toss game

A dead chum salmon in the Delta River after it had returned more than 1,000 miles from the ocean to spawn. (Courtesy Photo / Ned Rozell)
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, Tseshaht First Nation elected chief councillor, offers a prayer at the celebration of Sage Haven Society’s second stage housing project on Nov. 25 in the foyer at Port Alberni City Hall. To his left is Josie Osborne, Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA. On his right are Tracy Melis and Hareena Gillis. (HEATHER WARREN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sage Haven Society, BC Housing celebrate housing project in Port Alberni