Vancouver Island prolific offender receives 333 days jail-time for 5 charges

A Parksville-area prolific offender has been sentenced to 333 days of jail time for five charges stemming from incidents between October 2020 and June 2022.

Justin Joseph Kloss, 29, of no fixed address, was found guilty by Judge B. Harvey on Nov. 9.

Court documents show the charges include a motor vehicle theft in Parksville in December 2020, a break and enter in Parksville in October 2020, theft over $1,000 and mischief-obstruct use/enjoyment of property, both in Qualicum Beach, in April 2021, and possession of stolen property under $5,000 in Parksville in June 2022.

Judge Harvey recommended Kloss be considered for admission into the Nanaimo Regional Correction Centre Guthrie House Treatment Program.

Conditions of Kloss’s probation include he must not go within 100 metres of Four Star Barbers and Fireside Books, both in Parksville, as well as several private addresses in Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

— NEWS Staff

