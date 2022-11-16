The courthouse in Nanaimo. (Black Press Media file photo)

The courthouse in Nanaimo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island prolific offender receives 333 days jail-time for 5 charges

Sentences stem from incidents in 2020, 2021, 2022

A Parksville-area prolific offender has been sentenced to 333 days of jail time for five charges stemming from incidents between October 2020 and June 2022.

Justin Joseph Kloss, 29, of no fixed address, was found guilty by Judge B. Harvey on Nov. 9.

Court documents show the charges include a motor vehicle theft in Parksville in December 2020, a break and enter in Parksville in October 2020, theft over $1,000 and mischief-obstruct use/enjoyment of property, both in Qualicum Beach, in April 2021, and possession of stolen property under $5,000 in Parksville in June 2022.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Residents victimized by scammers on social media

Judge Harvey recommended Kloss be considered for admission into the Nanaimo Regional Correction Centre Guthrie House Treatment Program.

Conditions of Kloss’s probation include he must not go within 100 metres of Four Star Barbers and Fireside Books, both in Parksville, as well as several private addresses in Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtCrimeParksville

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
School District 70 board has a new look
Next story
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Just Posted

Joe Lamoureux, chair of the Sproat Lake Parks Commission, cuts the ribbon held by by Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and Sproat Lake director Penny Cote to mark the official opening of the Lakeshore Trail Extension on Tuesday, Nov. 8. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
New Lakeshore Trail extension opens in Sproat Lake

Torrence Frechette’s family and friends came through to help the young Port Alberni student raise $1,500 for her school’s Terry Fox Run after she broke her arm right before the run. (PHOTO COURTESY FRECHETTE FAMILY)
Port Alberni francophone student raises $1,500 for Terry Fox Run

The new School District 70 board of education stands with Secretary-Treasurer Lindsay Cheetham (far left) and superintendent Tim Davie (far right). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
School District 70 board has a new look

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Matt Kursonis, guarded by a pair of Nanaimo Clippers, tries to keep the puck in the offensive zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs swept by Clippers