Roger Junker and Dave Alexander, Pandora and Tillicum store managers respectively, delivered groceries to Jeneece Place on behalf of the eight Save-On-Foods stores in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)

Roger Junker and Dave Alexander, Pandora and Tillicum store managers respectively, delivered groceries to Jeneece Place on behalf of the eight Save-On-Foods stores in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)

Vancouver Island rallies for Jeneece Place during Christmas season

Christmas lights, grocery donations come in during difficult year

Greater Victoria’s Jeneece Place has had to make adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ‘family home away from home’ is just happy its been able to stay open.

With enhanced cleaning protocols and capacity reduced from 10 to seven bedrooms, the house has continued to provide a place for families to stay while receiving medical care in Victoria.

“The heightened awareness at the hospital is what we had to mirror at Jeneece Place,” said Veronica Carroll, CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. “There were certainly a lot of things we had to consider right from the get-go.”

Jeneece Place has had to operate without volunteers, who Carroll says are an important piece of the equation. And of course, physical donations – which often come in around Christmas in the form of baked goods, quilts, books and other items – can’t be accepted this year.

READ ALSO: Jeneece Place receives bags of holiday gifts from Save-On-Foods

But the community is still finding ways to help out. Adrian and Tracey D’Silva, two Vancouver Island donors, came by to install an 8,000-bulb light display – marking the ninth annual holiday light up at the house.

The lights are a culmination of community effort, with funding from local families and lights donated by Canadian Tire.

The D’Silvas have been decorating the house since it opened in 2012.

On Dec. 10, Save-On-Foods from across Greater Victoria dropped off $1,000-worth of groceries and $600-worth of gift cards.

“Families staying at Jeneece place are often experiencing some of the most stressful times of their lives, and this year the anxiety has ramped up with financial uncertainty, isolation, and fear of infection,” Carroll said. “This generous contribution by Save-On-Foods allows families to utilize food in the pantry to make their own meals between hospital visits, so they don’t have to worry about grocery shopping and can instead focus on their child’s health.”

For now, Jeneece Place, which has welcomed more than 2,000 families since opening, is looking to the future.

“We know that when we get back to full capacity that all of those Island families will be supported.”

READ ALSO: Island team gives back to Jeneece Place

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

jeneece place

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court declines to hear bid for injunction in flight refund case
Next story
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Just Posted

Pat Rogers of Port Alberni remembers receiving a favourite doll after spending a week in bed with a serious illness. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Alberni Valley seniors reflect on Christmases past

Throughout the years, the celebration of Christmas has changed

This photo was taken at McLean Mill on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the end of the rail line after cleanup of the oil spill. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
EDITORIAL: McLean Mill has turned into a complete train wreck

National Historic Site facing a million-dollar environmental cleanup

Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson makes a save during a January game against Langley. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender commits to Yale

Luke Pearson has committed to the NCAA

Chipewean Boy by Robert Aller. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre closed for winter break

Art studio will re-open in February with new exhibit

Debra and Jack Cook, left, fill a buggy with items Jeff Cook takes out of his vehicle in front of Port Alberni’s Salvation army on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The Cook family donated more than $7,100 to various charitable organizations as part of an annual family tradition. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Cook family of Port Alberni raises $7K to help community

The Cook family of Port Alberni raises funds every year for the Alberni Athletic Hall

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
‘Unruly’ customer tries to steal rubbing alcohol, spits on employee in downtown Nanaimo

Incident happened Dec. 13 at London Drugs at Port Place mall

Roger Junker and Dave Alexander, Pandora and Tillicum store managers respectively, delivered groceries to Jeneece Place on behalf of the eight Save-On-Foods stores in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)
Vancouver Island rallies for Jeneece Place during Christmas season

Christmas lights, grocery donations come in during difficult year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Nanaimo Correctional Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
Builder chosen for Vancouver Island’s $157-million new jail

Stuart Olson Construction wins contract, ‘pre-construction’ to begin in first quarter of the new year

Most Read